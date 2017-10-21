Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has criticized the Federal Government for allegedly interfering in the judiciary.

Speaking at a ceremony in Port Harcourt, for the opening of the 2018 Legal Year, Governor Wike accused the Federal Government of oppressing judges in the country.





Governor Wike alleged that the Federal Government deliberately and systematically intimidated judges, with total disregard for the independence of the Judiciary as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.





In addition to the alleged intimidation, Governor Wike also criticized the government at the centre for neglecting judicial officers and also failing in the area of reforms over the last two and a half years.





“I will say what I want to say and there is nothing anybody can do about it.





“What is clear here is that there is a systematic intimidation of the Judiciary by the Federal Government.





“It is the government’s desperation to create an atmosphere of fear amongst Judges which is the soul of the Justice system and lay the grounds for the politicization of the Justice system.





“Judges can no longer attend public function for fear of being victimized.





“The danger of the intimidation of Judges is the poor quality of justice at the tribunal where Judges are directed to compromise,” Wike said.