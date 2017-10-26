 'Stop dishing out marriage epistle, i know your sidechick' - Twitter user blasts Timi Dakolo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » 'Stop dishing out marriage epistle, i know your sidechick' - Twitter user blasts Timi Dakolo

Following the 'Marriage advice' clash between Timi Dakolo and Freeze yesterday, a Twitter user @Moyocashogi has warned the gospel singer to thread softly claming that Timi is also cheating on his wife, and infact he knows his side chick.




He also dropped a 'hint' (Can anybody help us with it? )






