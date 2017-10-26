Following the 'Marriage advice' clash between Timi Dakolo and Freeze yesterday, a Twitter user @Moyocashogi has warned the gospel singer to thread softly claming that Timi is also cheating on his wife, and infact he knows his side chick.
Timi dakolo that I know his side chic be dishing out marital epistle....timi continue oooooooo— Moyosore (@Moyocashogi) October 25, 2017
He also dropped a 'hint' (Can anybody help us with it? )
Loool I said I know timi's side chic and some of you think I want to trend looooool.....Ok lemme just drop this hint " D-farm Agege"— Moyosore (@Moyocashogi) October 26, 2017
Time to go make some money biko....Timi can like to shine on but I know his side chic simple— Moyosore (@Moyocashogi) October 26, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.