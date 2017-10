Members of the Nigerian Governors Forum met on Wednesday night to the review the ongoing efforts aimed at amending the nation’s constitution.The meeting which was held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja was chaired by the forum’s chairman, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.Yari, who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting said the governors would continue their consultation on the matter with the leadership of the House of Representatives next week.