The pay-TV market in Nigeria is becoming incredibly competitive with DSTV reigning supreme, and the new entrant TSTV putting its older rivals on their toes.Consequently, Oluwaseun, the new StarTimes Social Media handler had a Tweetchat with followers and some of her interactions with them are in between hilarious and unprofessional, well we will let you decide.A Twitter user decided to ask why the management decided to remove a station from airing: “why did the management removed Get TV from the list of stations showing on star times.”..Another user declared: “Your subscribers are not here. They are busy watching Indian Soap.”.. and the handler replied:A user, Emmanuel usoro queried; “Your video quality is not too good. What is the plan to improve on it”.. and the handler replied:Then the shade for TSTV came when a user asked: “Why can’t startimes give us Wifi like TSTV promised”.. and the response was: “We are a pay TV operator. We don’t run a cyber cafe nor make empty promises.”Read some of her responses below...