The Department of State Service (DSS) allegedly paid the sum of N152 million into the bank account of Abdulrasheed Maina.





Maina, who was the chairman of the presidential task force on pension reform, is allegedly on the run from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of N2 billion fraud.

According to an investigative report by Premium Times, the SSS and the Nigeria Police Force provided security for Maina to abscond from the country.

In 2011, while serving as chairman of the pension task force, Maina allegedly used his banker's younger brother, Khalid Ali Biu's name to open a corporate bank account in the name of Cluster Logistics Limited domiciled at Fidelity Bank.





Biu, who was a staff of the bank, was both the bank’s account officer as well as a director of the alleged fictitious company, according to bank and company registration documents sighted by the newspaper.





Bank papers, including mandate card for the Cluster Logistics account also identified Maina as a signatory to the account.





Investigators said the account had over N500 million cash inflow that were mostly cash deposits made between 2011 and 2013.





However, among deposits into the accounts were three payments made over a period of one year by no other than the SSS, under its preferred name of Department of State Services.





Bank documents show that the security outfit paid a total of over N152 million.





The first tranche of over N61 million was paid on November 16, 2011 and the last made on November 14, 2012.





One of the deposits shows that it was made in the name of “DSS Pension Biometrics”.

It is unclear if Cluster Logistics offered any services to the SSS to warrant any payment.