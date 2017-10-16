“The government regrets that the president of the Catalan government has decided not to respond to the request made by the government,” Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference, adding “what was asked and what we are asking for is clarity.”
Spain sets Thursday deadline for ‘clarity’ over Catalan independence
“The government regrets that the president of the Catalan government has decided not to respond to the request made by the government,” Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference, adding “what was asked and what we are asking for is clarity.”
