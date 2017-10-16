Spain’s central government said Monday that Catalan president Carles Puigdemont had not clarified whether or not he declared independence, urging him to do so “clearly” by Thursday at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).“The government regrets that the president of the Catalan government has decided not to respond to the request made by the government,” Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference, adding “what was asked and what we are asking for is clarity.”