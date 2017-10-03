The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast has endorsed the party’s zoning arrangement, which zoned the President’s ticket to the North and that of the National Chairman to the South.Rising from a meeting of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party held in Enugu, the Southeast PDP reiterated its commitment to national unity and reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on the zoning of party positions allotted to the zone on the forthcoming elective national convention.Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, which the meeting was attended by the party’s leaders, including former Vice President and founding member of the PDP, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and David Umahi (Ebonyi), who was represented by his deputy.