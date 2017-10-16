South Africans have reacted to the erected statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa by Imo State governor, Rochas Owelle Okorocha.

They took to their social media to lash out their anger on the governor for honouring a man who is facing over 700 cases of corruption charges in his home country.





Most of them insinuated that Nigerians wanted a free pass to import drugs and illegal people into their country, hence the statue.





Below are some of the comments…





Papiki Noko Mphalaborwa: That is an awesome strategy by Nigeria to unveil the showerhead statue. They want a free pass to import drugs and illegal people into our country





Klass Happy Marobola: Even top criminials respect Zuma for his crooked ways.





Charles Ernest Doller: Too many drugs that killing our south Afruca and shame on Zuma for his honour with this corruption 782 or maybe more during 2017.





Lisa Shosha: Can they take him and make him a permanent resident.





Phiri James Gordon: The most corrupt country in the world honours one of their own.





Antonella Di Cicco: Stop wasting your money on Nonsence and feed your people.





Dudley wells: Isn’t that the state where all the drug dealers come from? They are honoring him for protecting the trade.





Leon Barries Bernard: Why don’t they just take Zuma , we will donate him to Nigeria with a years supply of pap en vleis.





Ehiscuttie Craig: He was not honoured by Nigeria, he was honoured by a state that are known for drugs dealings all over the world.





Muzi Nsibande: The most corrupt president in the African continent is honoured with a bronze statue in one of Africa’s most corrupt country Nigeria.