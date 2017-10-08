Fani-Kayode alleged that the soldiers are “packing all his furniture, electronic equipment, carpets, personal items, clothes.”
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain made the claim on his official twitter handle.
“The army is in Nnamdi Kanu’s house right now packing all his furniture, electronic equipment, carpets, personal items, clothes etc.. WHY?,” he wrote.
The IPOB leader has neither been seen nor heard from since his residence was allegedly invaded by security operatives on September 14.
They later will attempt to validate their earlier claim that Nnamdi Kanu has no means of livelihood. What a stupid statement that was!ReplyDelete