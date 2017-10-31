Music mogul, Simon Cowell, has been forced to pull out of X Factor live shows after he fainted and fell down the stairs.

He was seen stretchered out of his home in a neck brace after an ambulance was called to his home at 8am on Friday.





The reality television judge revealed his poor health state emphasising that the horrific fall had reminded him he has a responsibility to take care of himself for the sake of his son, Eric.





Speaking to The Sun, the 58-year-old said, “Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock.”





“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.





“After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever”.





Alesha Dixon would be replacing Simon on the X factor panel for the time he’ll be away.