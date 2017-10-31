Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has reconciled a former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, and members of the State’s House of Assembly.

The Assembly closed for a month to protest Ndume’s alleged assault on a lawmaker, Bukar Daja-Ali (Damboa Constituency).





There were also rumoured attacks on other lawmakers.





Though Ndume denied the allegation, the Assembly vowed not to resume sitting.





However, Shettima, who was away, in Lagos, when the incident happened, met with the warring parties that included Senator Ndume, all members of the Assembly led by the Speaker and also some National Assembly members at the Borno Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.‎





A source said: “The governor was unhappy that the two could engage in open confrontation, which could ridicule the state”, adding that “Shettima summoned the meeting to resolve the crisis, and find ways to avert a recurrence.”





He implored the parties to sheath their swords in the interest of the state.





“Despite that Ndume denied slapping Daja-Ali, the governor insisted on no victor, no vanquished resolution, saying it was time to move forward.





“The parties embraced and decided to forgive and forget. They attributed the crisis to misinformation and communication gap,” the source said.





Another source said the “lawmakers agreed to withdraw plans to write a letter of protest to the Senate against Ndume. They also pledged to work together for the larger interest of Borno.”