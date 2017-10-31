The President of the Senate Dr, Bukola Saraki has said that the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babchir Lawal had vindicated the senate.This is even as he has directed all committees of the Senate to quickly conclude all corruption investigations currently pending before them.The President of the Senate also commended the Federal Government for doing the right thing by sacking the former SGF.Saraki recalled that the travails of Lawal emanated from the senate when it commenced probe into the involvement of the former SGF in the alleged grass cutting scandal in the North East.Speaking on the sacking of the former SGF, Saraki said that it was now clear that the senate was justified in exposing and fighting corruption..“It has been a tough journey to defend the institution. I want to commend the government for doing what is right.“When we started the investigation, we were being blackmailed but we will continue in our commitment to fight corruption, non selective.“We will not go back on our promise to expose corruption: any case that is brought to us we assure you that we will investigate it and expose it.“There are some corruption investigations going on in the senate, committees ensure that your investigations are concluded on time and you submit you reports,” he said.Currently, the Senate is investigating the alleged N25 billion contract scam, involving the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikainti Baru.The Senate is also probing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over allegation of corruption and abuse of office brought against him by a serving senator, Isah Misau.Also on the top of the Senate’s investigation is allegation of misappropriation of funds and non-remittances to the Federation Account against some revenue agencies and other ministries, departments and agencies of government.While moving the motion earlier, Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn Na’Allah stressed that the issue surrounding the sacking of the former SGF started from the senate.He said that the outcome of the investigation had vindicated the Senate in its poise to expose and fight corruption wherever it was found.He recalled with regret how the senate was harassed when it began the investigation into the matter.“When we started tis crusade, the same Nigerians that we were fighting for were paid to close down the National Assembly in the name of Occupy Nass.“What is important here today is to implore us all that the task before us is not a small on, that is why the oath of office say that you will do that without fear or favour.“It is important for Nigerians to realise that it gives them no good to spread falsehood to demean the institution of the National Assembly.“I am proud of this senate: We have other investigations that are pending, the committees in chrge of these investigations should finalise their investigations soon so that at the end of the day we shall be vindicated,” he said.Mr Babachir Lawal was sacked as the SGF on Monday after serving months of suspension while being investigated by a committee chaired by Vice Presient Yemi Osinbajo.Upon the recommendation of the committee, Lawal was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari along with the former Director of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke who was also accused of corrupt activities.Mr Boss Mustapha has been appointed as the new SGF to replace Lawal. However, the former NIA boss had not been replaced yet.