The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigerian (ASCSN), has broken its silence on the controversial saga trailing the reinstatement and subsequent disengagement of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, from the civil service.

According to the union, it was wrong to drag the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita into the mess created by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) in their bid recall Maina at all costs.





The group maintained that the letter from the Oyo-Ita’s desk was fake as it bore incomplete reference number.





Addressing the media on the issue, the Chairman of ASCSN, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Chapter, Comrade Bolaji Sunday Olaiya, said: “If anybody is to be questioned, it is the man who signed the letter on behalf of the HoS, giving the impression that the letter came from the office.”





“The person must have soiled his hands somewhere along the line as you can see, that even the reference ‘4029’ which is used in the letter is fake and incomplete. The 4029 is not a complete reference; he is trying to mislead the public and the Nigerian people. The correct reference starts with ‘FC4029’





“He is misleading the general public by referring this letter as if it emanated from the HoS. This letter he referred to dated 18th September does not exist but it emanated from the Federal Civil Service Commission.”