Senator Eyninnaya Abaribe, who is one of the three persons standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, ‎on Tuesday pleaded with the Federal High Court in Abuja to give him more time to produce the IPOB leader.‎Abaribe, who told Justice Binta Nyako, that he had no information about Kanu’s whereabouts, was forced to request for time to produce the defendant in court.Mr. Ogechi Ogunna, the lawyer, who appeared for Abaribe on Tuesday, initially informed the judge that the senator had filed a motion seeking to be discharged as a surety for the defendant.But the judge in response said the senator had three options.One of the options was for Abaribe to produce the defendant in court and then apply to be discharged as a surety.The other option the judge gave was for Abaribe to be ready to forfeit his N100m bail bond.The third option ‎was to ask to be given time to produce the defendant.But Ogunna replied saying “he (Abaribe) is not in a position to do any of these.”However, the judge insisted tha‎t Abaribe must opt for one of the three options.With the judge’s insistence, Ogunna opted to be given time to produce him.The two other sureties were not represented in court on Tuesday.The proceedings are ongoing.