The Senate has summoned acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to appear before it tomorrow to defend the role his commission played in getting seven bank accounts of former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, frozen.It also summoned Managing Directors of Stanbic-IBTC, Diamond, Skye banks and four others to appear before it for the same reason.In the petition brought to the Senate Committee on behalf of Mrs. Jonathan by Granville Abibo, SAN, the former First Lady complained that the EFCC and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have at different times "unleashed terror, dehumanizing, degrading and despicable treatment," on herself "and her blood relations without justification.Meanwhile, Magu, was absent at yesterday's hearing.In a letter to the committee, the EFCC explained that Magu was out of the country, and could, therefore, not attend the meeting, adding that he would be returning today (Tuesday).Consequently, the committee then fixed tomorrow for Magu's appearance.In a related development, Patience Jonathan's counsel told the Senate Committee that they had resolved their differences with NDLEA, and would like to strike the agency's name off the petition before the Senate.But speaking before the committee, counsel to Patience Jonathan, Charles Ogboli, said the former first lady's accounts and that of her relatives were frozen by the EFCC without any court order, adding that this culminated in the death of Mrs. Jonathan's brother, Lazarus Eware.