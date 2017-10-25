The Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges has summoned Kogi governor’s ADC, and the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Kolawole over attack on the State Assembly on August 24, 2017.
The decision followed hearing of a petition filed at the Senate by the former Minority leader, Hon. Friday Sani Makama.
Victim of the attack, Hon Makama who was present at the invitation of the Committee, explained that “the aide-de-camp to the governor, Senior Special Adviser to the governor on security matters, Mr Jerry Omodara were personally present at the Assembly to ensure that thugs did the bidding of governor Yahaya Bello.”
He further revealed that the Speaker, Hon. Mathew Kolawole has refused to implement the Court judgement in his favour, hence, he has not been paid for 8 months.
“Distinguished Chairman, as I speak with you, the House speaker, Hon. Mathew Kolawole in comnnivance with the Clerk have refused implementing Court judgement and I have not been paid my 8 months arrears up till now”, he added.
Chairman of the Committee, Senator Samuel Anyanwu expressed dissapointment at the absence of the Speaker, Hon Mathew Kolawole whom he said was earlier invited by the Committee.
Reacting to the suggestion of a member of the Committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the Chairman upheld that the ADC to the governor, Senior Special Adviser and other House officials be invited to attend the Committee’s hearing to be rescheduled.
Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly wrote to the Committee that he was attending a meeting in Imo State, hence, he will be unavailable.
