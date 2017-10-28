The Senate has described as national embarrassment the recall and reinstatement of former Chairman of Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Speaking on Channels on Friday, the Chairman Senate Committee on Media, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi wondered how Maina came back and assumed a higher position than he left.





The former pension boss was declared wanted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for an alleged N2bn pension’s biometric fraud in November 2015





He reportedly disappeared from public glare only to come home about two weeks ago to take charge a Director in the Ministry of Interior, with his return sparking reactions and outrage.





Abdullahi added, “I think it is important for Nigerians to have answers to what exactly happened leading to this embarrassment, which if people say is a national embarrassment, I think they are correct.





“Here is somebody who has been declared wanted and suddenly coming back, not just coming back but coming back to even assume duty at a higher level than he left it. So I think there is quite a lot to ask and that brings me to one very interesting point.





“The fact that the civil service is the key pillar for which governance is anchored and any government that desires to achieve whatever goals and objectives it set for itself, must have a very virile and performing public or civil service.”