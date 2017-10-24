The Senate after its sitting on Tuesday resolves that the Committee on Public Service and Establishment investigate how Maina got into the country. How Maina was reinstated into Public Service and how Maina got promoted to the level of Director in the civil service.
Senate Set Up Committee To Investigate Maina
The Senate after its sitting on Tuesday resolves that the Committee on Public Service and Establishment investigate how Maina got into the country. How Maina was reinstated into Public Service and how Maina got promoted to the level of Director in the civil service.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.