Nigeria Senate on Tuesday pushed strongly for free and compulsory education for citizens at all levels.

In a sponsored motion by Senator Ali Wakili (Bauchi South) drawing the attention of the senate to October 17 which is set aside by the United Nations to commemorate International Day for the eradication of poverty, he said government owed it a duty to educate her citizens.





No fewer than 112 million Nigerians representing 67.1% currently live below poverty level, demanding an urgent response from government.





The Senate believes the solution lies in massive reduction in the level of illiteracy in the country through free and compulsory education at all levels.





The theme for this year’s commemoration, “Answering the call of October 17 to end poverty: A path towards peaceful and inclusive societies”, is a nagging reminder to the challenge poverty poses to leadership.





Nigeria has come up with quite a number of programmes to address the issues of poverty but with very little success as the army of poor people continue to mount.





Senator Sani Shehu considers it a ” threat to peace, national security and the existence of the country.

He said Nigeria risks revolution if it fails to address the issue of poverty.





Speaking earlier, Senator Jubrin Barau describes poverty as a “a weapon of mass destruction,” calling for an agricultural policy strategy that will boost food security and the economy.





The Senate therefore tasked the Federal Government to vigorously drive its various policies and programmes aimed at alleviating and eradicating poverty.





The Upper legislative chamber appealed to community based organizations and the media to step up discourse and discussions on the scourge of poverty and its debasement of human dignity.





It also wants governments at all levels to henceforth designate and observe October 17 as World Poverty Day in line with UN resolution.