The Senate has begun investigation into the violent clashes between border communities in Nigeria and Cameroon, which resulted in loss of lives and properties of innocent Nigerians.It has, however, mandated its committees on Police Affairs and National Security to probe the matter.The resolution yesterday was sequel to a point of order raised by Senator John Enoh, APC, Cross River Central.According to Enoh, it was the duty of the Nigerian government to protect its citizens from internal and external aggression, lamenting that the affected people from his political jurisdiction had been abandoned to face operations from the Cameroonian aggressors.He said, “I rise to call attention to a very dire and serious security situation that is occurring in my senatorial district between the communities in cross and River and communities in Cameroon. This crisis has taken international dimension: The porous nature of our borders, especially at that particular axis, is a great concern.“The main reason why government exists is to protect people’s lives and property; I therefore, call on Nigerian authorities to increase security presence because there is still rising tension in that part of the country.”The lawmaker also urged the various arms of security agencies to see how much help they could provide to ensure that the people in that area were protected.In his remarks, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided, noted that it was the responsibility of government to provide adequate security at the borders and also ensure safety and security of the citizenry in the country.He referred the matter to the Committees on Police Affairs and National Security, mandating them to carry out a thorough job on the reported border conflict and report back to the Senate for further legislative action.