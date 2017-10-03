Forbes has released the list of the world highest paid artistes for 2017.

It named United States, US, rapper and singer Sean Combs also known as PDiddy as the highest earning artist for 2017, following his income from Ciroc vodka, DeLeon tequila and Aquahydrate water.





PDiddy also made a lot of money from his Bad Boy Reunion Tour, and an estimated $70 million sale of his Sean John clothing line.





Forbes disclosed that PDiddy made an estimated pre-tax earnings of a whopping $130 million so far in 2017.





The website also named Drakes, whose Boy Meets World tour and deals with Apple, Sprite and Nike earned him an estimated $94 million as the next highest earned artiste.





Forbes said JAY-Z could have ranked higher, if his new deal with Live Nation, which is expected to bring him $200m over the next decade, was done in time.





But the release of a commercially successful album saw him make $42 million in the past year.





Others who made the Forbes list include, Dr Dre and new entrants like Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar.





The report said the top artistes so far in 2017 earned a total of $619.5 million, an increment from last year’s $448.5 million.





See list of the artistes:





Sean “Diddy” Combs – $130 million.





Drake – $94 million.





JAY-Z – $42 million.





Dr. Dre – $34.5 million.





Chance the Rapper – $32 million.





Kendrick Lamar – $30 million.





Wiz Khalifa – $28 million.





Pitbull – $27 million.





DJ Khaled – $24 million.





Future – $23 million.