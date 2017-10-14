Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has debunked speculation the he was grooming his son to emerge as the next governor of Kwara state.

Saraki, himself a former governor of the state, told newsmen that it was a fiction of some people’s imagination.





“That is not in the offing at all. I am sure he doesn’t even want to hear politics at all. You know it is not easy for children who are born to politicians especially in this time.





“When I was much younger, we were insulated from some of the political issues because well, we didn’t read the newspapers, we didn’t know what was happening.





“I reluctantly went into politics, go and check. Once or twice I was given the form to run for House of Reps, I remember I just travelled and turned off my phones and disappeared for months.





“After seeing what my father had been through, I thought to myself that this is not for me”, the Senate President added.





On his tenure as governor, Saraki said: “In my eight years, we put a direction and we were able to transform the state. My successor too has been able to take it from there and we hope that by the time he finishes, the next governor will continue to build on creating an environment for entrepreneurship.





“In the agricultural sector we have done a lot of things that drive commercial activities which is not the blueprint of the country. Even in the universal health coverage which we are now talking about at the national level, I started that when I was governor and now my governor has continued and built on that.





“This shows the importance of continuity and stability and today we thank God that we are one of those states where there is a very good relationship between former governor and current governor.”