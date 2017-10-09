Nigerian Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in London where he just delivered a keynote address at the FT Africa Summit, themed "What Makes Africa Work".





In his words, “none of that is on the cards”.





Osinbajo also said that militants in the oil producing Niger Delta region no longer pose a significant threat to oil production anymore. “We don’t have all the time in the world with oil. We have to use oil while it makes sense to do so” he said.