Nigerian Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in London where he just delivered a keynote address at the FT Africa Summit, themed "What Makes Africa Work".
 According to Reuters, he was asked if he considered running for the presidency in the election scheduled for February 2019 and he said he hadn’t thought about it.

In his words, “none of that is on the cards”.


Osinbajo also said that militants in the oil producing Niger Delta region no longer pose a significant threat to oil production anymore. “We don’t have all the time in the world with oil. We have to use oil while it makes sense to do so” he said.

