Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said he would love his team to face the world champions, Germany, in a friendly match.Rohr has gone ahead to ask the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to arrange for friendly matches in FIFA windows of November, March and May.“We have already told Germany that we will like to play them in any of the FIFA International friendly windows between May and June provided we are not in the same World Cup group,” he said.“I have told the NFF president to get us a friendly match to be played in Abuja to show them the 23 players selected for the World Cup and to say goodbye before leaving for Russia.”Both countries have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup and the draw will be held December 1.