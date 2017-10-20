Elderson Echiejile won’t be in Nigeria’s squad for the dead rubber 2018 World Cup qualifiers in ‎Algeria next month, head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed.The Super Eagles are already through to the tournament in Russia, after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo.Rohr, who has hinted that he would use the last fixture to try out new players, has confirmed that Echiejile will be left out.”Echiejile is injured, had an injury at the end of the game against Zambia and he will be out for about four weeks, So he can not come for the next game, which is an opportunity to see another player, perhaps Ola Aina and Tyronne Ebuehi, some young players in this position,” he said on HipTV.“Echiejile, we can enable him rest, his experience is very important, he did so well against the best player for Africa at AFCON, Bassogog in the game against Cameroon. He needs to be fit and I hope that soon he will come back.”