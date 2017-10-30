 Rohr invites Deportivo goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho for Algeria, Argentina matches | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Rohr invites Deportivo goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho for Algeria, Argentina matches

5:19 PM 0
A+ A-
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has called up Francis Odinaka Uzoho who plays for Deportivo La Coruna, for their upcoming matches against Algeria and Argentina.


The 18-year-old’s invitation was confirmed by the La Liga side via their official Twitter handle.

Uzoho ‎is in the team as cover following concerns over the form and fitness of current first-choice goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The former U-17 goalkeeper has kept in two La Liga games for Deportivo La Coruna, but interim coach of the team has relegated him to the role of third-choice goalkeeper.

On Sunday, he was in action for the B team in the third tier of Spanish football.

Nigeria will play Argentina in a friendly on November 14, four days after taking on Algeria in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top