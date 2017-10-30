The 18-year-old’s invitation was confirmed by the La Liga side via their official Twitter handle.
Uzoho is in the team as cover following concerns over the form and fitness of current first-choice goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
The former U-17 goalkeeper has kept in two La Liga games for Deportivo La Coruna, but interim coach of the team has relegated him to the role of third-choice goalkeeper.
On Sunday, he was in action for the B team in the third tier of Spanish football.
Nigeria will play Argentina in a friendly on November 14, four days after taking on Algeria in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier.
