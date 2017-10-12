The appointment of Gernot Rohr by Nigeria has been described by Amaju Pinnick as one of two biggest risks he has taken as NFF president.The other big risk by Pinnick was going against Issa Hayatou in the CAF presidential race in March.At the weekend, Rohr, who was appointed in July 2016, guided Nigeria to a sixth World Cup finals with a round of matches to spare when the Super Eagles flew past Zambia in Uyo.“I have taken two risks in my life since becoming president of the NFF. The first one is the employment of this foreign coach and the other was to go against Issa Hayatou as CAF President,” he revealed“And both risks have paid off.“But if they had gone the other way round I am not sure I will be standing here today.”He further said he took the risks after he had committed it to God before he brings it before the NFF executive committee.“Before I take some risks, I first pray to God, once I get the belief, I proceed to sell it to my board members and once they buy it, I make it public,” he explained.“Today it has paid off, nobody believed that the Eagles would qualify with a game in hand.“Nobody thought that Issa Hayatou could be beaten in the CAF elections, but it happened.”