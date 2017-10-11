The Bayern Munich winger revealed his decision, after it was confirmed that the Dutch will not be at the tournament in Russia next year.
“I want to focus on my club career now,” Robben told reporters after the game.
“It’s a good time to pass the torch to the next generation,” he added.
Robben, 33, started playing for his senior national team in 2003 and scored 37 goals in 96 matches.
