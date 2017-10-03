The House of Representatives, on Tuesday swore-in Mrs. Dorathy Mato as a replacement for sacked lawmaker from Benue State, Herman Hembe.

Recall that the Supreme Court had on June 23 sacked Hembe, a former Chairman, House Committee on Federal Capital Territory.





The Supreme Court held that Mato was the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to represent Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State.





