The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services to investigate the deplorable condition of the State House clinic and the alleged deductions of salaries and allowances of the clinic’s medical staff.The resolution of the House followed the passage of a motion tabled by Hon. Henry Archibong, with the title: “Need to Investigate the Deplorable Condition of the State House Clinic and the Alleged Deductions of Salaries and Allowances of the Medical Staff.”The lawmaker said the State House clinic was established to take care of the health needs of the President, the Vice-President, their family members and members of staff of the Presidential Villa.Archibong noted that the clinic has, over the years, been receiving budgetary allocations to procure equipment to enable it function optimally.He said: “Further notes that in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Appropriation Acts, the clinic was allocated the sums of N3.94 billion, N3.87 billion and N3.2 billion respectively, for upgrading and provision of necessary drugs and equipment.“Observe that despite those huge budgetary allocations, the clinic lacks necessary facilities such as syringes, drugs and equipment needed for saving lives.“Medical doctors working at the clinic have expressed concern over alleged illegal deductions from their salaries and allowances by the management since April 2017, without any official communication for the action.“Aware that the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari complained publicly during a stakeholder’s meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition (RMNCAHN) at the State House of her inability to access health care needs at the clinic when she took ill recently, but was rather advised by the health providers to fly out of country for treatment.“Acknowledge that her refusal to heed the advice of the health providers and insisting on obtaining medical care in Nigeria saved the country millions of dollars in foreign exchange and was also an act of patriotism and selflessness worthy of commendation.”The motion was adopted by members of the House without debate and the Green Chamber commended the President’s wife for her exemplary show of patriotism and selflessness.