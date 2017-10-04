Reno Omokri, the former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed what he would do to President Muhammadu Buhari in the future.

Omokri, a Pastor based in the United States, US, disclosed that his ambition is to “democratically unseat Buhari.”





The former presidential aide made the disclosure while speaking with BBC and in a series of tweets on his social media handle.





Omokri noted that as long as Buhari continued to blame Jonathan, the “buck stops on Jonathan’s table” not his, Buhari.





The tweet reads “My future ambition is to democratically unseat Buhari. That’s what I told the BBC in my just concluded interview. Watch out for it!’.





“Though @MBuhari is President, the buck does not stop at his table. In as much as he still blames @GEJonathan, the buck stops st GEJ’s table.”