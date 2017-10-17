German pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, is set to return to Nigeria for his farewell crusade in November.Speaking at a press briefing organised by the Christ for All Nations in Lagos on Monday, the African Director, Reinhard Bonnke Crusade, Mr. John Darku, said more than 10 million worshipers across Africa were expected at the crusade billed to hold at the Isheri end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.Darku said Bonnke would also be passing on the baton of his evangelical mission during the five-day programme.According to him, plans are underway to recruit more than 500,000 counsellors, 200,000 intercessors, a choir of over 23,000 members and a security force of over 10,000 operatives.He said, “Bonnke came to Nigeria many years ago and now in his old age, God has asked him to minister to Africans for the last time.“One of the highlights of the crusade will be a passing-the-burning-torch conference for leaders and church workers. He wants to teach the younger generation on the need to carry on the baton.”The Chairman, Central Working Committee of the crusade, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, said the crusade was coming at a time when the country was in dire need of a spiritual cleansing from corruption, economic and ethnic crises.He added, “We hope to reach about an audience of 30 million people across Africa every day with a physical attendance of 10 million on the crusade ground. The programme is coming at a time when we hear of pockets of violence every day in the country and government is struggling with lean resources more than ever, while over 65 per cent of Nigerians are living in poverty.“Bonnke has read the stories on Badoo cult, the Fulani herdsmen crisis and the threat of secession, and this is why God specifically told him to come to Nigeria for this memorable crusade.”