Real Madrid are now the most successful club of all time.

The La Liga champions have overtaken their El-Clasico rivals, Barcelona, who previously held the title with their many trophies including 24 La Liga titles, 29 Copa Del Reys and five European Cups.





But after FIFA said it officially recognised the winners of the Intercontinental Cup, which was staged between 1960 and 2004 as club world champions, Real overtook the Catalans.





The Santiago Bernabeu side won the now defunct tournament in 1960, 1998 and 2002, beating Penarol, Vasco De Gama and Olimpia respectively.





Los Blancos have 33 Spanish league titles, 19 Copa Del Rey crowns and 12 European Cup championships to go along side their world titles.





Earlier this week, Manchester United were retrospectively named world club champions for their 1-0 victory over Palmeiras in 1999.