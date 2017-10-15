Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, has reacted to the position of Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie on comment by General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, that RCCG will have as many branches as possible.

Okogie had noted that there is no Godliness in the decision, saying “such churches in most cases are more like business houses”.





“For example, I heard that one of my colleagues, (Pastor Enoch) Adeboye, said that he would love to build churches everywhere so as to make it easy for worshipers to walk to them.





“But for me, that is a useless statement. How can you say you will build churches everywhere?”





He added: “In order to bring us together and to get sanity back into this country, the fear of God must be number one. Nigerians of today don’t care a hoot about God.





Reacting, Badejo said Okogie was right, lamenting that the church has lost focus.





“One of our leaders, Anthony Olubunmi Cardinal Okogie, just addressed the issue (multiple branches). Many of these churches are business centres and shops”, he told Tribune.





“Why do you need five churches on a street? Is it right or wrong? Your guess is as good as mine.





“But we have not done enough research on this matter that has shifted the attention of Christians from working hard to achieve a goal that is Christian from that to just praying and seeing visions.





“The church has a role to play to make a positive difference. We must restate our commitment to getting our messages into the mainstream of public discourse, so that the Christian religion would not be rubbished in the mud as it is at the moment.”





