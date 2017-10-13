Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name CDQ has thrown his weight behind Davido over the current alleged accusation of his involvement in the death of his friends Tagbo and Dj Olu.

Earlier, Davido released a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the event that led to the incident just to clear himself of any complicity in the deaths.





The police had on Wednesday said Davido lied during questioning, stating that Dj Olu died from suffocation.





The rapper who featured singer Davido in ‘Ko Funny’ offered prayers via his Instagram page @cdqolowo wishing the world can see the good side of Davido.





He wrote: “God is your strength against all odds Blooda.

“@davidoofficial you’re a good person and I wish everyone knows dis side of you..Love always.”