Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, said it will convene a meeting of all Ethnic Nationalities Youth Groups in Aba this month to consolidate cordial relationship among all the youth groups in the country.According OYC, the Aba gathering will also provide the youth opportunity to give full support to the Nigeria Project.Meanwhile, the group has expressed joy that the controversial October 1 deadline has come and gone without any ugly incident recorded, saying it has gone to show the belief in one united Nigeria,OYC said it was impressed that the efforts of the youths from across the country in dousing the tension has paid off and urged Igbos anywhere in the country to go about their lawful businesses, assuring them that there was no cause for alarm.In a statement issued by the National President of OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, “since October 1st 2017, we have not received any sad news on any loss of lives or properties in any part of the North, we appreciate the efforts Ethnic Nationalities Youth Groups especially the Coalition of Northern groups for keeping the part of the negotiation and decision reached on September 14th 2017, tagged Abuja Peace Accord between Ohanaeze Youths Worldwide and Coalition of Northern Groups.Isiguzoro explained that during the meeting, it was agreed “that no Igbo man will lose his life or business or properties in any part of 19 Northern States of Nigeria”.According to him, the Abuja peace accord would be followed this month by Aba peace declaration, where all the Ethnic Nationalities Youth Groups will gather to give full support to the Nigeria Project.“Ohanaeze Youths call for calm, especially in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 18th 2017. We are aware of some desperate politicians who want to use Youths as a vehicle to get power by all means. The youths will welcome a man who has the interest of the youths to win the election.“We call for the rehabilitation of all the dilapidated federal roads in the south east”, OYC said.