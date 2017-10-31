The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), Her Majesty, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, is expected in Nigeria between Monday 30, October and Thursday 2, November 2017.The Dutch Queen is visiting Nigeria in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).Queen Máxima will begin her trip on Tuesday morning with a field visit to health facilities in Ikotun Idimu, and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.After the field visit, Queen Máxima will then meet with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state.Subsequently, the Dutch Queen is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with some representatives of the private sector to further discuss inclusive access to financial services as a pathway to the economic development of the people.