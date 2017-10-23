 Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21

3:22 PM 0
A+ A-

Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21

Could it be publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, 31, has revealed that she is in a relationship with Project fame winner and label mate, Jeff Akoh, 21. 

Bisola made the announcement via her Twitter handle. She said "age is nothing but a number" She also created a hashtag for their wedding which according to her will hold in 2020. See the screenshots below
Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21
Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21

Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21
Publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola, 31, reveals she is in a relationship with project fame winner, Jeff, 21

While we are not sure if this is a publicity stunt, what we are however sure of, is that they are signed to the same management company

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top