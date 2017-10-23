Could it be publicity stunt? Ex BBN housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, 31, has revealed that she is in a relationship with Project fame winner and label mate, Jeff Akoh, 21.

Bisola made the announcement via her Twitter handle. She said "age is nothing but a number" She also created a hashtag for their wedding which according to her will hold in 2020. See the screenshots below









While we are not sure if this is a publicity stunt, what we are however sure of, is that they are signed to the same management company