A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to produce Nnamdi Kanu or forfeit his bail bond of N100 million which he paid to the court in respect of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The court gave the ruling on Tuesday, October 17, after Senator Abaribe applied to the court to discharge him from the suretyship, bond and recognizance of the bail of Kanu.





Justice Binta Nyako ordered the senator to appear before the court to give reasons why the IPOB leader failed to appear for his trial.





Nyako also gave Abaribe and the two others three options of producing Kanu, forfeiting their bail bonds of N100 million each or asking for more time to produce the first defendant.





She said Abaribe can only be discharged from his suretyship only and when the first defendant - Kanu - is made available for his trial or forfeit his N100 million bail bond.





We had earlier reported that Nnamdi Kanu was absent in court as hearings on his trial commenced.

Kanu who was expected to appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court was no where in sight.