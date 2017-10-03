The personal assistant to the president on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to claims by Dame Patience Jonathan that she is being witch-hunted by the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

It was previously reported that the former first lady petitioned President Buhari asking him to call Ibrahim Magu to order.





Patience also accused Magu of bias, and intimidation and lamented that the EFCC boss had been spreading falsehood and propaganda against her in the name of investigations.





But Onochie, reacting to the claims by the former first lady, said there must be something about Patience Jonathan that attracts the anti-graft commission to her.

The presidential aide in a statement on twitter on Tuesday, October 3, noted that the EFCC was only attracted to those who have stolen items.





See her tweets below: