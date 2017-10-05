President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, on his way to an important state event, got stuck in traffic forcing him and his security detail to get out of his car and walk 3 kilometers to get there. Do you think it’s something our own Nigerian President or even a state governor can do?
President Forced To Walk To An Event Due To Heavy Traffic (VIDEO)
