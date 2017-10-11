President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the nation’s security chiefs to review the security challenges in parts of the country.The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (retd.), and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.).The service chiefs at the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; and the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Sadique Abubakar.The Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; the acting Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Arab Yadam; and a representative of the Inspector-General of Police, also attended.They did not speak with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.