



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja called on world leaders to strengthen relationships across borders, and be more forthright in intelligence sharing in order to curb the growing sophistication in global terrorism.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President made the call while receiving the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Aseem Elseify, who was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to present his Letter of Credence.Buhari said recent attacks in some developed countries, like the United Kingdom, showed the need for stronger global collaboration and review of security architectures across countries.The President noted that Boko Haram attacks within West African countries and across the borders were brought under control after concerted efforts by leaders to ensure joint operations.“Clearly the threat of global terrorism is getting more sophisticated by the day so we need leaders to work together to stop the attacks,’’ he said.Buhari said bilateral relations between Nigeria and Egypt in education, training and trade had been historical.He, therefore, urged the new ambassador to work towards expanding and deepening the scope of the relationship.In his remarks, the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria said building partnership to tackle the security challenges faced by both countries would be one of his priorities.Elseify said the Egyptian government had already established a relationship with Nigerian security outfits.President Buhari also received Letters of Credence from Ambassador of Benin Republic to Nigeria, Mrs. Marcelline Yekpe; and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Mr.Alejandro Moreno-Elizando