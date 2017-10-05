Bring Back our Girls co-founder, Aisha Yeseufu, has given her opinion on the issues raised by the minister of state of petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, in a leaked memo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yesufu, a social activist and public commentator, took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 4, to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari, with the way the minister was treated.





She opined that the president was not interested in seeing the minister in response to claims by Dr Kachikwu that he has not been able to gain access to the Buhari.





She tweeted: “Stop saying Kachikwu has no access to the president. The president doesn't want to see Kachikwu period!





“Kachikwu is the minister of state of the ministry that gives Nigeria its highest income that Buhari is the minister.





“Buhari should be the one looking for Kachikwu. Kachikwu should be so overworked by Buhari himself and in close contact 24/7.”





She went on to suggest that President Buhari should be working very closely with Dr Kachikwu due to the corruption that took place in the last administration in the ministry and NNPC.

She then alleged that the president was not angry at the corruption of the last administration, but at the fact that it wasn't his administration doing the corruption.

Stop saying Kachikwu has no access to the President. The President doesn't want to see Kachikwu period! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

But then PMB was not angry at the CORRUPTION really but at the fact that it wasn't his own doing the CORRUPTION

Typical! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

She went on to advise supporters of the president to stop making excuses for him, adding that Nigeria is on an auto pilot running itself aground while President Buhari enjoys the perk of being called president and fawned upon.





“We want to blame everyone and everything but President Muhammadu Buhari and we keep giving him enabling environment to keep failing,” she added.