Malam Aminu Bello Sokoto, northern leader and founder of Talk To 100 Projects, has stated that it was wicked to describe President Muhammadu Buhari as a sectional leader, insisting that the president has delivered on his promises.

Sokoto, said in a statement that the likes of Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Afenifere’s spokesman Yinka Odumakin, among others, took their criticism too far on Buhari’s call on World Bank to give special attention to the North East that was destroyed by Boko Haram’s years of rampage.





“It is quite unfortunate when majority of Nigerians have given the present administration above average marks in security, agriculture and fight against corruption, some people would choose to engage in reckless and unguided utterances.





“At no time did President Buhari express directly or indirectly preference for certain section, group or individuals; he considers all Nigerians and all parts of Nigeria as his constituency.





“It is indeed clear that right from inception of this administration, the president has been working tirelessly and passionately to ensure justice and fairness in order to return the nation to path of greatness; he has delivered in this commitment, taking into account he is not only promoting justice and fairness but also practice same in all his dealings,” he said.





He, therefore, called on critics of the president to look beyond tribal and sectional interests and join Buhari in rebuilding Nigeria.