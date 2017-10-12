President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated the Owa-Obokun of Ijesa-land, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran 11, on his 80th birthday.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President congratulated Ijesa monarch, renowned for its historic military and entrepreneurial prowess, family members and close associates of the royal father, who joins the club of octogenarians, with 35 years on his fathers’ throne.The statement read, “The President extols the maturity and wisdom of the royal father in administering his domain, consistently ensuring peace and development, and promoting a strong appetite for education and commerce among his people.“President Buhari believes the octogenarian has, over the years, successfully sustained the heritage of patience, tolerance and good neighbourliness that was bequeathed by his ancestors, and taken his people to new heights of integration into the global trade community.“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the Owa-Obokun of Ijesa-land good health and long life to continue serving his people, and the country.”