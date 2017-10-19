President Buhari and his family arrive Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Turkey where he will be participating in the ninth summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday in Istanbul.The President arrived at the Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara, the country’s capital at about 6:20 pm (Nigerian time) on Wednesday.He was received by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, as well as the Governor of Ankara and other Turkish government officials.The Presidency confirmed the arrival in a tweet on its handle.The Developing-8, also known as D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, is an organisation for development co-operation among eight countries – Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Turkey.