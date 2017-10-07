Mr. Tunde Lemo, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been appointed as Chairman of the 13- member governing board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointments of the members of the board.Mr. Mohammed Nakorji, Assistant Director press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) announced the appointments on Friday in Abuja.He stated that other members of the FERMA board are Mr Nurudeen Rafindadi, Mr Buba Silas Abdullahi, Mr Babagana Mohammad Aji and Mr Shehu Udman Abdullahi.He said that others are Loretta Ngozichukwu Aniagolu, Mujaidu Stanley Dako, Vincent Oladapo Kolawole, Chukwunwike Uzo, Mrs Olubunmi Siyanbola and Alhaji Abdulrazak Ma'aji.He also mentioned Alhaji Saidu Abdulkadir and Peter Osawe as members of the board.Nakorji stressed that the appointment of the FERMA board was subject to the confirmation of the Senate.He added that the President also approved the re-appointment of Mr Peter Ewesor as the Managing Director of NEMSA for a final term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 7(3) of Agency’s Act 2015.He explained that the re-appointment of the NEMSA boss was with effect from Oct. 3.