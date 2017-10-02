The 2014 Confab report will be not be considered by the Buhari-led government, the presidency has said.

Despite calls from some quarters that the report should be considered and implemented, the presidency on Sunday, October 1, ruled out implementation of the report.





Speaking on a programme on Channels TV for Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary celebrations, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, said despite heavy criticisms against the confab, the Goodluck Jonathan administration went on with it.





Giving reasons why the federal government Shehu said: “Because it was not an inclusive conference. You very well recall that the leaders of our own party – whether ACN and all of that and the governors were missing from that conference.





“This (the confab) was lopsided in terms of representation, ethnically, religiously, regionally; and they were insensitive to all of these things and then they want to force it down the throats of everyone. That is why it’s a problem.”





The presidential aide blamed those who failed Nigeria in the past for the agitations in the country.





“It is not like I have no respect for older people. But there are people who think that they have messed up this country so much that they now want to resolve the problems that they created and they are in a hurry to do that,” he said.





Shehu said Buhari’s government has advised aggrieved people in the country to take their grievances to the National Assembly which has the constitutional backing to address such concerns.





He wondered why the people cannot trust the National Assembly with such responsibility as lawmakers are Nigerians and are serving the purpose of representation.