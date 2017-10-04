Labour leaders in Kogi State have informed their members to be prepared for harder times, saying there was no going back on the strike which commenced 10 days ago, unless government addressed their demands.Labour also called on the state government to stop its media propaganda and rather open door for negotiations to resolve the industrial impasse.The labour movement made this known yesterday in its bulletin 17 signed by Secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Trade Union Congress, TUC, and Joint Public Service National Council, JPNDC, Ilakunle Faniyi, Kolawole James and Abubakar, respectively, entitled On Our Demands We Stand; Strike Continues Indefinitely.Meanwhile, the state government reinstated its commitment to welfare of the workers, asking for their cooperation.Governor Yahaya Bello, who stated this in a state wide broadcast, said: “At this stage in our public service and pension reforms, we have a duty to pay more attention to the law, including the Public Service Rules as well as the sustainability of the reforms we are putting in place.“The whims and caprices of vested interests cannot, therefore, be admitted to determine our responses in any way.”